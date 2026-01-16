Misting systems at dust hotspots, Yamuna cleanup: Delhi govt approves pollution control plan

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday approved a comprehensive roadmap to curb air pollution in the capital and clean the Yamuna, including installation of misting systems at 62 pollution hotspots and strengthening sewage and industrial waste treatment, as part of the city's pollution control plan up to 2028.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that the government has finalised short-term, mid-term and long-term measures with fixed timelines to tackle dust pollution, transport emissions, waste management, and river pollution.

Special misting systems will be installed at 62 identified pollution hotspots, besides major traffic corridors and PWD roads, to control PM2.5 pollution, Sirsa said.

He further said mechanical sweeping would be expanded to cover road stretches across Delhi, while the dust mitigation plans of multiple agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Cantonment Board have been reviewed and approved.

"The issue of garbage mountains was reviewed, and a detailed plan has been finalised to ensure that all fresh municipal waste is processed through waste-to-energy projects by 2026-27," the minister said.

He said discussions were also held on the Phase 5 expansion of the Delhi Metro network, requirement of thousands of buses by 2028, and construction of large bus terminals.

"Measures to strengthen last-mile connectivity include increasing the number of e-autos, creating EV infrastructure, launching mobile applications for transport access, and developing adequate parking facilities at metro stations," Sirsa added.

To improve the cleanliness of the Yamuna, the Delhi government has decided to set up additional biogas plants, and ensure industries install effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent the discharge of untreated waste, he said.

Sirsa said the chief minister had fixed clear timelines for action up to December 2026, December 2027 and December 2028.

He also announced enhanced financial support to the MCD, under which the number of material recovery facilities (MRFs) will be increased from 70 to 250 across the city.

He said discussions would also be held with the Centre and adjoining states, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, to jointly improve Delhi-NCR air quality.

During the press conference, Sirsa also commented on the Sikh Guru-related row, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi had avoided facing the House and the public following her contentious remarks in the Assembly.

"The Punjab Police has sought time for the third time. The same police which registered a case within hours are now unable to explain the basis of that case even after 10 days," he said, alleging "dishonest intent" and evasion of accountability.

The ruling BJP has accused Atishi of using "insensitive words" during a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on January 6 to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dayala, demanding an apology.