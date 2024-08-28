Mistry holds meeting with state Congress leaders ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the party's committee for the coming Maharashtra assembly polls, held a meeting with state leaders here on Wednesday.

Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat, CWC invitee Naseem Khan, Satej Patil and MP Pratibha Dhanokar were among those present at the meeting besides several former Union ministers and former MPs, sources said.

Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance along with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). PTI PR KRK