Misuse of central probe agencies has reached pinnacle: Ashok Gehlot on Kejriwal's arrest

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the misuse of central probe agencies has reached its pinnacle.

Gehlot said it is for the first time in the country that leaders holding constitutional posts are being arrested.

"The arrest of first the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr @HemantSorenJMM and now the Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr @ArvindKejriwal is the pinnacle of misuse of central agencies. It is being seen for the first time in the country that leaders holding constitutional posts are being arrested," Gehlot said in a post on X in Hindi.

The work of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now "limited to political sabotage", the senior Congress leader said, adding, "This is democracy being murdered." "It seems the BJP, which is making noise of getting 400 seats day and night in the Lok Sabha elections, does not have the confidence of getting even 200 seats, therefore such dictatorial steps are being taken every day," he added. PTI AG RPA