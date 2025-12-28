Misuse of PILs weakens society, justice system: RSS Gen Sec

Jodhpur, Dec 28 (PTI) RSS General Secretary Arun Kumar on Sunday said that misuse of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) weakens the robust social fabric and creates divisions in society, an official statement said.

Kumar made these remarks in Balotra at the closing ceremony of the three-day 17th National Convention of the All India Advocates Council, where a resolution demanding timely appointments of judges in court was passed, it said.

Referring to the trends of constitutional morality and selective Public Interest Litigations (PILs), Kumar claimed that their misuse weakens the robust social fabric and creates divisions in society.

He emphasised that balance, sensitivity and national interest are crucial in judicial processes.

"It is the responsibility of every advocate to play an active role in ensuring that the Constitution is implemented in accordance with its core spirit and essence, and to provide leadership on issues of public interest within the judicial sphere", he said.

Kumar said advocates' role is not limited only to the courts; they also play a crucial role in guiding society and strengthening national consciousness.

On the third and final day of the convention, a resolution expressing concern over the acute shortage of judges in the high courts, delays in their appointments, and pending cases was also passed, the statement said.

Failure to fill judicial posts promptly weakens institutional efficiency, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the credibility of the justice system, it said.

The resolution also demanded time-bound judicial appointments to strengthen the justice system, it added.

"Ordinary citizens, especially the poor and marginalised, are the most affected, and this situation is a contradiction to the right to access justice and the principle of speedy justice under Article 21 of the Constitution," the statement read.

Concrete steps are required to maintain the judicial strength and accessibility of justice, the statement said.