MIT-World Peace University develops IoT-enabled pill dispenser

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) Pune on Monday said it has developed a modular Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled tablet and capsule dispenser, designed for automated and remotely monitored medication management.

This device is intended to assist individuals with complex dosing schedules by ensuring precise and timely medication dispensing, the MIT-WPU said in a statement.

"By automating the dispensing process and providing remote monitoring capabilities, we are empowering patients and their caregivers with greater control and peace of mind. This device is not just about dispensing pills, it's about improving health literacy and enhancing the quality of life," said MIT-WPU School of Pharmacy Professor Dr Amol Tagalpallewarat.

The device features an equilateral-shaped container, a motor-driven dispensing system, and a controller unit that enables user-defined dispensing schedules and real-time remote monitoring.

IoT integration allows caregivers and healthcare professionals to monitor medication adherence in real-time, enhancing patient safety and care.

The device is intended to improve medication management in-home care, assisted living, and hospital settings. PTI SM NSK