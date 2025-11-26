MIT-WPU researchers develop patented cooling system for safer EV batteries

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, have claimed to have developed a new patented cooling system that can help electric vehicle batteries stay cooler, safer, and more efficient.

The hybrid cooling system, which was granted a patent under the Indian patent "System for Thermal Management of Battery of Vehicle", is designed to improve both performance and safety.

The system addresses the challenges posed by India's high-temperature conditions and a spike in EV fire incidents, MIT-WPU said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hybrid passive cooling design combines high-efficiency heat pipes with a specially engineered nano fluid, offering a pump-free, energy-efficient alternative to conventional EV battery cooling systems.

"In an environment such as India's, with high ambient temperatures and rapidly growing EV usage, the challenge isn't just about performance but is also about safety first. Our passive hybrid cooling system ensures that the battery pack remains within safe thermal limits without drawing power from the vehicle's system, thereby enhancing both reliability and operational efficiency," MIT-WPU Department of Mechanical Engineering Associate Professor Dr Vaibhav Deshmukh, who is one of the researchers, said.

The relevance of the innovation is underscored by rapidly accelerating EV adoption and rising expectations for reliability.

"Our goal was to enhance safety and reliability by eliminating active mechanical components that may fail or draw additional energy, and deliver a robust solution tailored for high-temperature markets and rising fire-risk concerns," said MIT-WPU's Professor Emeritus and Director of Research, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Dr S Radhakrishnan.

Industry forecasts indicate that the global electric vehicle battery thermal management systems (BTMS) market, estimated at approximately USD 5.41 billion in 2024, is projected to reach around USD 29.09 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong growth trajectory driven by demand for longer range, faster charging, and improved safety standards.

In India, the EV-battery cooling systems market is projected to grow from about USD 138 million in 2025 to nearly USD 470 million by 2034, while the broader Battery Management System (BMS) market is expected to rise from approximately USD 199 million in 2024 to USD 8.39 billion by 2035. PTI SM NSK