Mithali Raj and Kareena Kapoor lead 'Trophy Walkout' ahead of India vs Australia semi-final

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Former India skipper Mithali Raj and UNICEF India National Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan led the 'Trophy Walkout' at the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 second semi-final match between India and Australia, here on Thursday.

They were accompanied by two children Lubna Shah, Gaurav Sharma and Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative.

The ICC-UNICEF global partnership leverages reach of cricket worldwide to uphold all children’s rights to education, health, nutrition, safe water, and protection from violence, especially for girls most vulnerable.

The Promise to Children digital campaign was launched in September 2025 for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The campaign, being amplified across match venues in India and Columbo, calls on cricket fans, players, and audiences to stand with UNICEF in supporting every child's right to grow up safe, educated, and empowered.