Mithi river desilting: EOW to probe contracts worth Rs 1100 cr awarded since 2005

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in contracts for desilting Mithi river, an official said on Monday.

The probe will cover alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1100 crore, he added.

"The SIT comprises the Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW), Deputy Commissioner of Police, two Assistant Commissioners of Police and an inspector. It will probe all contacts awarded between 2005 to 2023 for desilting the river. So far, it has come to light that 18 contractors were involved in the work in this period," the official informed.

"Three contractors have been summoned for an inquiry. The EOW is also probing contracts for removal of sludge, beautification of Mithi," he added. PTI DC BNM