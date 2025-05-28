Mithi river desilting scam: EOW questions actor Dino Morea, brother for five hours

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Wednesday questioned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother for five hours in the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam, officials said.

This is the second time in the last three days that the actor was called for questioning, a police official said.

"Dino Morea and his brother Santino appeared before the EOW officials at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai, and their statements were recorded," he said.

The EOW officials are probing some suspicious financial transactions with the accused persons, he said.

After their statements were recorded, Dino and his brother left the EOW office in the evening around 7 pm, he said.

The actor was seen wearing a mask while stepping out. Media persons, who were waiting at the entrance of the EOW's new administration building, followed him and tried to ask questions. But he evaded queries posed by them and left the place in his car.

Among other things, the Morea brothers are being questioned about their alleged links with middleman Ketan Kadam, arrested in the case along with another accused, Jai Joshi, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, the Morea brothers had repeated phone conversations with Kadam, the official said, adding that the EOW team also found some suspicious transactions of the arrested accused and were probing if the actor had any role in these transactions.

Kadam and Joshi were involved in the renting out of 'silt pusher' machines and multipurpose amphibious pontoon machines to contractors who were carrying out Mithi river desilting work in the city.

Earlier this month, the EOW registered a case against 13 persons, including civic officials and contractors, for their alleged involvement in the scam concerning the desilting of the river which flows through the city and drains into the Arabian Sea.

It is alleged that tenders for renting specialised dredging equipment were manipulated to favour certain suppliers. PTI DC KRK NP