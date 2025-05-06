Mithi River desilting: SIT registers FIR against 13 persons; launches searches against accused

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police's special investigation team (SIT) has registered a case against 13 persons, including contractors and civic officials, in connection with the Mithi River desilting scam and initiated searches at the premises of the accused on Tuesday, officials said.

The SIT of officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing the scam, in which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suffered a wrongful loss of more than Rs 50 crore, an official said.

He said the SIT registered a first information report (FIR) against 13 persons, including five contractors, three middlemen and two company officials.

The official said the SIT on Tuesday morning initiated searches at various locations, including residences and office premises of persons named as accused in the case.

The EOW of Mumbai Police formed the SIT in February to probe alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Mithi River desilting project.

As per the initial complaint, the irregularities and misappropriation in the contracts were to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore, the official said.

He said the team was probing all contacts awarded between 2005 and 2023 for desilting the river and works, including removing sludge from the river and beautification of the river.

During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that 18 contractors were involved in the work since 2005, the official added. PTI DC ARU