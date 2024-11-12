Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday.

He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.

A large crowd, which included a significant number of women, gathered to have a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar as the roadshow covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines and Jadugora areas.

The BJP has pitted Meera Munda against incumbent JMM MLA Sanjeev Sardar in the Potka seat.

Chakraborty then went to Dahigora Circus Maidan in Ghatsila where he briefly addressed a rally in favour of BJP candidate Babulal Soren.

Babulal Soren is the son of ex-CM Champai Soren.

"Despite my fractured hand, I have come here for your love and affection. However, I could not spend much time here," he said.

Chakraborty promised to visit the area again if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

"If you want a miracle to happen, vote for BJP," he told the rally.

Polling for the 81-member assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23 PTI BS SOM