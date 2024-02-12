Mithun Chakraborty's health improves, may get discharged from hospital on Monday

Kolkata: Doctors will take a call on discharging veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty from hospital on Monday, following improvement in his health condition, a senior official of the medical facility said.

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital here on February 10, after he complained of severe chest pain.

"He is stable, fully conscious, well-oriented and active. Senior doctors, one physiotherapist, a speech therapist and other experts reviewed his health condition this morning. He will undergo a few clinical examinations before we decide on whether to discharge him today," the official told PTI.

Chakraborty has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh met the popular actor in hospital.

Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.