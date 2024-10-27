Mithun claims Bengal's throne will be BJP's after 2026 assembly polls

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday asserted that the "masnad" (throne) of West Bengal will be of BJP after the 2026 assembly elections in the state, promising to do whatever it takes to achieve the goal.

Chakraborty, who has received India's highest film honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year, was felicitated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of a membership drive of the BJP in West Bengal.

Speaking at the programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) here, Chakraborty said, "In 2026, the masnad will be ours and we will do everything to achieve the goal." Stating that he had campaigned for the party for 37 days in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the former Rajya Sabha member said that he was pained at the results in which BJP had come down from 18 seats in 2019 to 12 out of 42 constituencies in West Bengal.

He called upon the BJP functionaries to ensure one crore membership in the campaign that will last till November 30.

The actor said that he will join the membership campaign in the state in November.

Chakraborty cautioned that no one should try to browbeat BJP's voters into not casting their votes in the next assembly elections in the state and called upon the booth-level workers of the saffron party to resist any such attempt. PTI AMR NN