Mitra hints at exploring legal options if MGNREGA talks with Centre fails

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Amit Mitra, the principal chief adviser to the West Bengal chief minister on finance Saturday said Rs 6907 crore is due to the state for MGNREGA and it will explore legal options if the talks on it with the Centre fails.

Advertisment

Mitra, an economist and former state finance minister, said several NGOs have moved court on the matter and the state government is waiting for the outcome of the cases.

"The MGNREGA funds due from the central government to West Bengal as of September 29, 2023, is Rs 6,907 crore. There must be dues to other states too. What could be more anti-federalistic than this? How could the Government of India undermine federalism by denying states their legitimate dues and by depriving rural employment to 2.54 crore job card holders in West Bengal?" Mitra told reporters while speaking on the virtual medium.

Mitra said the Centre should be made liable to pay interest on the withheld amount. "It has to pay interest on what they had illegally held up, which is Rs 200 crore to West Bengal".

Advertisment

Lambasting the Centre, he said "The worst kind of anti-federalism is to deny the states and not pay them their dues. The pattern is seen in other opposition-ruled states to undermine them. We are taking utmost effort for tallks with the central government and if it fails, recourse to courts is always there".

Referring to the NGOs approaching the court on MGNREGA dues to the state, he said "We have to see what outcome emerges. I am sure it will be positive".

He criticised the union ministry of rural development for stopping the release of funds for MGNREGA to Bengal on December 24, 2021 without invoking Section 27 of the Act.

Advertisment

The provision was invoked by the ministry only on March 9, 2022, he said adding "They do not care about laws anymore".

The minsitry stated on October 5 that the release of funds for West Bengal was stopped from March 9, 2022, in accordance with Section 27 of MGNREGA because of the state's non-compliance with the directives of the central government.

He also criticised the Centre for the simultaneous raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the income tax department on the houses of the MPs and other leaders in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and alleged that these were attacks on members of the opposition coalition 'INDIA' and a strategy to destabilise it before the 2024 general election.

Advertisment

Criticising the raid by the Enforcement Directorate at Bengal Food Minister Rathin Ghosh's residence on October 5 for alleged irregularities in appointments in civic bodies, Mitra said it was done for something that happened when he was the chairman of a municipality, much before he became a minister. It was done to destabilise the extremely well-functioning food security system in West Bengal.

"In a single day there were simultaneous raids by central agencies in different opposition-led states. It is not only anti-federalist but fundamentally anti-democratic also. This is an attack on the INDIA grouping. This is a move to destabilise it before the 2024 elections," he added.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who visited the city on Saturday, challenged the ruling TMC to move court if it thought that the Centre is holding back funds under the 100 days' work scheme illegally and said the ruling party was involving itself in "political theatrics".

She also asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre has consistently disbursed MGNREGA dues to West Bengal over the past nine years and alleged that discrepancies exist in the utilisation of funds for the scheme in certain districts of the state.

Her remarks predictably drew sharp response from the TMC, which slammed the union minister of state for rural development for "spreading falsehood" about the meeting with the party's delegates at Krishi Bhavan in Delhi earlier this week. PTI SCH KK KK