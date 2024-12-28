‘MITRA’ should be guiding force in boosting priority sectors: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) should work as a guiding force for boosting priority sectors so that the state maintains its reputation of being the leader in the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

During a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, he listed mining, group farming, solar energy projects and bio-fuel as among the priority sectors, a government press release said.

MITRA should work as a guiding force for giving a fillip to the priority sectors, it said, quoting Fadnavis. The state has set up MITRA along the lines of NITI Aayog.

The CM talked about group farming and said there are presently 400 such groups in the state and most of them have performed well.

The integrated benefits of the schemes under the agriculture, water resources, horticulture, marketing and other allied departments will be passed on to farmers to make them economically and socially capable, he said.

Fadnavis called for efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit and pitched for consolidation of assets, convergence of various schemes, expediting water conservation projects, and state data and mining policies for Maharashtra’s overall development, the release said.

The CM also took stock of the Jayakwadi solar project, the production of biogas from agricultural waste, and the international zoo at Gorewada in Nagpur district, it added. PTI MR NR