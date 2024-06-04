Mixed bag results for next generation of political families

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) Next generation of political families mostly had a good outing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the likes of Bansuri Swaraj and Anil Antony on course to winning their respective seats while Karan Bhushan Singh has won.

However, some are also trailing in their constituencies and are unlikely to emerge victorious.

According to the latest data from Election Commission of India, BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, won having secured over 5,71,263 votes from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Swaraj, daughter of late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj is leading with 4,19,071 votes from the New Delhi constituency.

Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP veteran, was dropped following alleged sexual harassment cases filed by women wrestlers after which his youngest son Karan was nominated for the seat.

Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena, is maintaining a lead from the Kalyan seat by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is accused of raping multiple women, was trailing by a margin of over 42,000 votes from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka with a margin of 27,205 votes.

BJP's Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A K Antony, is maintaining a lead having secured over 3.67 lakh votes from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, according to the trends from EC website at 6 pm.

Besides, Soumendu Adhikari, younger brother of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, representing the BJP from Kanthi in West Bengal, was leading by a margin of 11,000 votes.

Two of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughters had contrasting fortunes, with Misa Bharti leading from Patliputra constituency, while Rohini Acharya was trailing in Saran against Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP.

Son of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, Isha Khan Choudhury from the Congress, is currently in the lead with 5,61,330 votes from Maldaha Dakshin in West Bengal.

CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim is trailing from Kolkata Dakshin. Saira's physician husband Fuad Halim was fielded by the CPI(M) from the Ballygunge seat in the 2021 assembly elections. Fuad's father and Saira's father-in-law, late Hashim Abdul Halim, was the longest-serving speaker in any of the state assemblies.

Congress' Isha Khan Choudhury, son of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, former Union minister of state for health and family welfare, is leading by a margin of 1,19,058 votes. His cousin Mausam Noor (daughter of Ghani Khan Choudhury's sister) is a member of Parliament. PTI PLB KSS KSS