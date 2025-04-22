Mizo body to intensify opposition to India-Myanmar border fencing move

Aizawl, Apr 22 (PTI) A Mizo group representing the Chin, Kuki, Mizo and Zomi tribes of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar on Tuesday said it would intensify the opposition to the Centre's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country.

The Aizawl-based Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed the Centre's move to erect a fence along the international border and lift the FMR, the organisation's general secretary Lalramhluna said.

The meeting resolved to intensify its opposition to the Centre's plan, which is seen as a threat to the unity and cultural linkage as well as an infringement upon the rights of ethnic Mizos living in both India and Myanmar, he said.

Citing that erection of a fence along the India-Myanmar border is not a solution to curb the smuggling of drugs across the international border, the ZORO urged both the Centre and Mizoram government to enhance security along the boundary and strengthen Assam Rifles, state police and Customs department, which maintain vigil in check gates.

Last week, leaders of Mizoram civil society organisations, including Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and ZORO, met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in Delhi and re-asserted their opposition to the move to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the FMR.

Mohan, however, had urged the leaders to support the Centre's plan.

Mizoram shares a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar's Chin state and the Mizos share ethnic ties with the Chins. PTI CORR NN