Mizo civil society organisation urges state govt to set up proper shelter homes for refugees

Aizawl, Oct 25 (PTI) Mizoram's largest civil society organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), urged the state government to set up proper shelter homes for over 42,000 refugees currently residing in the state, a leader said on Friday.

Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) president Lalhmachhuana told PTI that during the organisation’s conference on Thursday, several key resolutions were passed, including a call for the government to arrange proper accommodation and support for people from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur currently sheltered in various parts of the state.

He emphasised the need for the government to set up proper shelter homes and enforce guidelines for managing and assisting refugees and internally displaced people..

In October 2022, the YMA had urged the Mizo National Front (MNF) government, led by former chief minister Zoramthanga, to create a systematic mechanism for handling refugees.

According to an official from the state home department, a total of 33,004 Myanmar nationals, including 12,572 children, are currently sheltered across all 11 districts of Mizoram.

Additionally, over 2,000 Bawm people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts and 7,756 internally displaced people from Manipur have also sought refuge in the state.

Most refugees and internally displaced persons are staying outside relief camps, often with relatives or friends, or in rented accommodations, while some are residing in relief camps across the state, an official said.

The YMA also called for the establishment of a separate investigative agency within the state Lokayukta, which currently relies on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for its operations.

Additionally, they urged strict monitoring of road construction projects undertaken by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other agencies.

During the conference, the organisation announced plans to intensify its efforts against drug abuse and to promote the protection of the Mizo language. PTI COR MNB