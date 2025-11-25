Mizo community ethos, source of inspiration for others: Guv

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the spirit, discipline and community ethos of the Mizo people are sources of inspiration for others.

While presenting the Rajya Puraskar Award (Governor's Award) to selected Scouts and Guides during a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here, Singh said the Rajya Puraskar symbolises qualities such as perseverance, service, discipline and a passion for self-improvement, the core values of the Scouting and Guiding movement.

He encouraged the recipients to treat the honour as a stepping stone toward the nation's highest Scouting achievement, the Rashtrapati Puraskar.

Expressing strong faith in the dedication and values of Mizoram's youth, Singh said the spirit, discipline and community ethos of the Mizo people would surely inspire many to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.

He also underlined the broader role of Scouts and Guides in shaping responsible citizens, urging them to apply their skills and knowledge in protecting the environment, promoting community welfare, and preserving Mizoram's natural beauty - its pristine air, lush forests, flowing rivers and rich cultural heritage - while contributing to the overall well-being of society.

To qualify for the Rajya Puraskar, Scouts and Guides must complete the Tritiya Sopan level, display proficiency in Scouting or Guiding skills, actively participate in social service, and successfully undergo the Rajya Puraskar Testing Camp, according to officials.

This year, a total of 149 Scouts and Guides from the 2024 batch received the honour, comprising 64 Scouts and 85 Guides, they said. PTI CORR RG