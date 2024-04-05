Mizo group to protest Centre's decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border

Aizawl, Apr 5 (PTI) A Mizo group representing the Chin, Kuki, Mizo and Zomi tribes of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar on Friday said that it will hold a rally to protest the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country later this month.

In a statement, the Aizawl-based Zo Re-unification Organisation (ZORO), which seeks reunification of all Zo people and bringing them under one administrative unit, on Friday decided to take out the rally near the international border on May 16.

Mizoram shares a 510-km long border with Myanmar's Chin state and the Mizos share ethnic ties with the Chins.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier said that people in Mizoram and Myanmar do not accept the present border as it was demarcated and imposed by the British on the Mizo people without consulting them. PTI COR NN