Mizo language learning centre to be set up in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Aizawl, Jan 7 (PTI) A Mizo language learning centre will be set up at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by officials of the District School Education Board, headmasters and representatives of the Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union (MCSU), he said.

Mizo National Front legislator from Tuichawng constituency and CADC member Rasik Mohan Chakma was also present at the meeting.

Chakma underscored the growing importance of working knowledge of the Mizo language for candidates seeking government jobs in the state.

He also said he would contribute funds from his MLA quota to establish the centre at Kamalanagar, also known as Chawngte, to prepare aspirants for the Mizo language proficiency test conducted by the Mizoram Public Service Commission.

The initiative would be implemented through coordinated efforts of the MLA, the CADC authorities and the MCSU, the official said.

The MCSU (Central) will manage the centre, while the CADC education department will provide logistical support, he said. PTI CORR RBT