Mizo National Front may go solo in AMC polls: Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Jun 10 (PTI) Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Mizo National Front, on Tuesday said it is mulling going solo in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls.

MNF president Zoramthanga chaired a meeting of elected office bearers of its headquarters and various party blocks in Aizawl to discuss strategies for the civic polls.

Elections to the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation are due this year.

Addressing the meeting, Zoramthanga said “we are contemplating going on our own in the AMC polls”.

In the last AMC election, the MNF had bagged 11 seats, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won five and the Congress two seats