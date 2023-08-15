Mizo society aggrieved by unfortunate, deplorable incidents in Manipur: Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Aug 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said that unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which unfolded in violence-hit Manipur since early May, have "deeply aggrieved" the entire Mizo society.

The chief minister said his government has kept a close watch on the situation in Manipur and taken a number of steps for the safety and security of the Mizos stranded in Imphal, particularly students, since the beginning of the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

"The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of Manipur in May. The series of unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which have unfolded since then, have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society," the chief minister said after unfurling the tricolour during the celebration of the 77th Independence Day in Aizawl.

The state government undertook relief and rehabilitation measures for the internally displaced people from Manipur, who have sought shelter in Mizoram, Zoramthanga said.

More than 2,388.50 quintals of foodgrain have been distributed to those affected by the ethnic clash in the neighbouring state, he said.

The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 5 crore for relief and rehabilitation, and civil societies, NGOs, churches and individuals have contributed immensely both in cash and kind, the CM said.

Zoramthanga pointed out that his government has requested the Centre to provide Rs 10 crore for ensuring basic necessities to the internally displaced people.

According to the state home department, 12,607 people from strife-torn Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram as of Tuesday.

Of them, 2,765 people took shelter in 38 relief camps and the remaining 9,842 lived outside such centres, it said.

These relief camps were set up in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts, it said.

Kolasib hosts the highest number of internally displaced people at 4,443, followed by Aizawl at 4,272 and Saitual at 2,951.

Aizawl and Saitual districts share a border of more than 90 km with Manipur.

The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo group, collectively known as Kukis or Zo tribes in Manipur, shares ethnic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI COR BDC