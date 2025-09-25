Mizo student body urges state govt to strengthen ILP checkpoints

Aizawl, Sep 25 (PTI) The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) on Thursday urged the Mizoram government to strengthen Inner Line Permit (ILP) checkpoints across the state in view of the newly opened railway line up to Sairang near Aizawl.

MSU leaders, led by president B. Lalkhawngaiha, met Home Minister K. Sapdanga and submitted a memorandum seeking stronger enforcement of ILP to prevent illegal influx, the organisation’s general secretary, Zodinsanga, said.

The leaders urged the home minister to open ILP counters not only at Sihhmui or Sairang railway station, but also between Sihhmui and Phunchawng on the western outskirts of Aizawl to strictly enforce the ILP, he said.

They also urged him to open a checkpoint at Serkhan in Kolasib district to prevent any illegal influx from outside, he said.

The student organisation also urged the home minister to improve the ILP guidelines and devise a separate tourist ILP for domestic tourists intending to visit the state, Zodinsanga said.

In response, Sapdanga assured the organisation leaders that the government would take measures to strengthen the ILP checkpoints and discuss structuring tourist ILP with tourism minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, he said.

ILP is a travel document issued to Indian citizens for entry into protected areas, including Mizoram, under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. Non-residents, particularly non-tribals, require ILP to enter the state.

A senior police officer said ILP enforcement is being reviewed, and security and surveillance tightened along the inter-state borders and railway stations on the Bairabi-Sairang line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 8,070 crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line and flagged off Mizoram's maiden Rajdhani train connecting Aizawl with Delhi, and two other express trains — Aizawl -Guwahati and Aizawl-Kolkata on September 13.

The 51.38 km line, considered one of Indian Railways’ most challenging projects, links Mizoram with Assam’s Silchar and the rest of the country. PTI COR MNB