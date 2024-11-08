Mizo student leader arrested for misappropriating Covid funds

Aizawl, Nov 8 (PTI) Mizoram's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a top leader of the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) on charges of cheating and misappropriating Covid-19 relief money and medical aid funds meant for Myanmar refugees, an ACB official said.

MSU president Samuel Zoramthanpuia (33) was produced before the chief judicial magistrate and sent to central jail in Aizawl, the official added.

The official said in 2022, the ACB received complaints alleging irregularities in the use of Rs 50 lakh in Covid-19 relief funds donated by the state health department to MSU, as well as over Rs 15 lakh in medical aid for Myanmar refugees, donated by the Chin Health Organisation (CHO).

Following the complaints, the ACB launched a probe and registered a formal case on October 17, after a preliminary inquiry confirmed the misuse of funds.

The investigation later revealed that Zoramthanpuia, who was then the general secretary of the MSU, had been involved in both cheating and misappropriation of the funds, leading to his arrest on Friday, the official said. PTI CORR MNB