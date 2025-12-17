Mizo students lag behind other STs in national level recruitment exams: Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Dec 17 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that the Mizo students lag behind scheduled tribes of other states in terms of clearing national-level competitive exams for jobs.

Inaugurating a winter-cum-cultural festival at Serchhip Government College in Serchhip town, Lalduhoma raised concern over lack of motivation, determination and diligence among the present-day Mizo students.

Despite the declaration of Mizoram as the first fully literate state in the country in May, the Mizo students are far behind the students from other parts of the country as far as national-level competitive exams are concerned, he said.

"We are far behind other scheduled tribe students from other states, particularly in clearing the central competitive exams. Although there are many jobs, we fail to fill ST quotas because of lack of motivation, determination and perseverance," he said.

The chief minister also said that Mizoram state university will soon be established and classes will commence in Mizoram Engineering College in Lunglei town from next year.

He said that the present government has so far generated thousands of jobs in which only qualified candidates were recruited.

Lalduhoma said that the government also gives priority to the welfare of farmers, and a support price is provided to them for five cash crops.

He said that the government also provides project-based interest-free loans to those determined to become economically self-dependent under the state's flagship programme- 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme.

The CM said that the government also made relentless efforts to combat growing drug abuse and trafficking, and rescued several youths from addiction.

They were given skill-based training to ensure that they make a living, he said. PTI CORR NN