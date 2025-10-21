Mizoram: 15 foreigners among 71 arrested in drug smuggling cases since Sep 1

Aizawl, Oct 21 (PTI) At least 71 people, including 15 foreigners, have been arrested in Mizoram since September 1 for alleged drug smuggling, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The arrests were a part of an ongoing drive against drug smuggling, he said.

The Mizoram Police, in association with the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Young Mizo Association (YMA), launched the operation on September 1, which will last till December, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H Ramthlengliana said in a statement.

The police also seized various drugs and narcotics worth Rs 16.10 crore during the period, he said.

“The operation has yielded positive results, as drug supply has significantly reduced in the state… The price of 13-14 gm of heroin has increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 due to reduction in supply,” Ramthlengliana claimed. PTI CORR RBT