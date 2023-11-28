Advertisment
#National

Mizoram: 2 held with heroin worth Rs 47.3 lakh

NewsDrum Desk
28 Nov 2023

Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 47.3 lakh in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles along with the Mizoram Police's Special Narcotics Squad conducted a raid in the city's Bawngkawn South area on Sunday and arrested two locals, aged 32 and 37, it said in a statement.

A total of 94.68 gram of heroin concealed in nine soap cases were found with them, it added.

A case was filed and further investigations were underway, officials said. PTI CORR SOM

