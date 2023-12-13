Advertisment
#National

Mizoram: 2 Myanmarese arrested with ganja worth Rs 10.73 lakh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
13 Dec 2023
Aizawl, Dec 13 (PTI) Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in east Mizoram's Champhai district with ganja worth Rs 10.73 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the state's Excise and Narcotics Department launched an operation in the Zote village near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, and seized the ganja, they said.

The two arrested were identified as Ginsiansiama (25) and Thanlamchina (35) of Darkhai in Myanmar, they added. PTI CORR SOM

