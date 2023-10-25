Mizoram: 3,000 police personnel, over 5,000 central forces to be deployed for assembly polls

Aizawl, Oct 25 (PTI) At least 3,000 police personnel and 450 sections of central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be deployed for the November 7 Mizoram assembly polls, a senior election official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said the poll panel is making massive efforts to ensure a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election.

"Ten companies of Border Security Force BSF) personnel and five companies each of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have already reached Mizoram and are in their places of deployment," Vyas told reporters here.

A section comprises 12 personnel. So, 450 sections will amount to 5,400 personnel of CAPFs.

Advertisment

Vyas said arrangements have also been made to keep a helicopter on standby in Aizawl on the polling day.

According to the official, cash, drugs, liquor and other contraband items worth Rs 36.32 crore were seized so far since the election was announced.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Advertisment

Vyas said the CEO office had received several representations from political parties and organisations seeking a change in the counting date as it fell on a Sunday, which is holy for Christians, and the letters were forwarded to the Election Commission.

The central poll panel has not replied to the pleas till now, he said.

More than 8.57 lakh voters, including 4,39,026 female electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Advertisment

Of the 1,276 polling stations, around 30 have been identified as critical, Vyas said.

Altogether 174 people, including 18 women, are in the fray for the polls. Two men and women each are contesting from two seats.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have nominated candidates for 23 and four seats respectively. Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as independents.

Four constituencies -- Aizawl North-III, Aizawl South-I, Serchhip and Lunglei West -- have the maximum number of candidates and will witness a six-cornered contest; while Tawi, Champhai South, East Tuipui and South Tuipui constituencies have the least number of candidates and will see a three-cornered fight. PTI COR ACD