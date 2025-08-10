Mizoram: 39 people tested positive for COVID-19 so far in 2025

Aizawl, Aug 10 (PTI) Thirty-nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram so far this year, officials said on Sunday.

Of them, 28 people have recovered from the infection.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), 11 people are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19. All of them are from the Aizawl district Twenty-seven suspected patients were tested on August 8, and one of them was found positive for the infection.

On August 5, 10 people tested positive for COVID-19. They are out of danger, officials said. PTI CORR SOM