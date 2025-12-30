Mizoram: 4 constables, 5 women arrested for fraud involving fake drugs

Aizawl, Dec 30 (PTI) Four constables were among nine people arrested in connection with a series of frauds in Mizoram involving fake drugs, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl arrested the four policemen and five women in the operation, they said.

Superintendent of Police Zosangliana said the accused women would scout for buyers to purchase drugs or other contraband items, which were fake, and once the deal was settled, they would set a time and venue.

"When the sellers and buyers met at designated places for the purchase, the constables pretending to be CID officers would arrest the buyers. The buyers were usually released after they gave the money, which would be divided by the accused among them," he said.

"The accused have carried out such frauds more than six times," he added.

Three of the constables were arrested from New Capital Complex on December 15 on the basis of intelligence inputs when they were waiting for a consignment of methamphetamine tablets, police said.

One of the accused, in the meanwhile, received a phone call informing him that the drugs will be handed over to them at Khatla. When the police team reached Khatla, they seized the meth tablets from a women, they said.

The woman, the mastermind of the racket, was arrested, and the methamphetamine tablets were found to be fake during subsequent examination, they said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another constable and four other women, they added.