Mizoram: 4 ZPM MLAs appointed advisors to CM

Aizawl, Dec 14 (PTI) Four MLAs of the ruling ZPM were on Thursday appointed as advisors to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, according to a notification.

Hrangturzo MLA Lalmuanpuia Punte was appointed as political adviser to the CM, while Aizawl West-I MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga was named financial advisor to the CM, said the notification issued by the Political and Cabinet Department.

Champhai North MLA H Ginzalala was appointed technical adviser to the CM, and Lawngtlai East MLA Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah was made the health and agricultural adviser to the chief minister.

The four advisers will enjoy the rank and status of a Minister of State (MoS), but not any pecuniary benefits other than the salaries and allowances enjoyed by them as legislators, the notification said.

Meanwhile, the ZPM government dissolved 15 boards set up by the previous MNF government.

The 15 boards were set up by the Zoramthanga government in 2019 to implement the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), and monitor development projects across the state. PTI CORR SOM