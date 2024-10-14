Mizoram: 49 candidates in fray for Sinlung Hills Council polls

Aizawl, Oct 14 (PTI) A total of 49 candidates are in the fray for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls in Mizoram, an official said on Monday.
Forty-one candidates had contested the last elections in November 2019.
With one BJP candidate withdrawing from the race, 49 candidates, including a woman, were in the fray for the polls as the time for withdrawal of candidature ended, the official said.
The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has nominated eight candidates, including the incumbent chief executive member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar and chairman HC Lalmalsawma.
The opposition Congress has fielded 12 candidates, Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated 10 candidates, the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) has fielded four nominees and the BJP is contesting one seat, the official said.
There are 14 independent candidates, including two candidates backed by the MNF, he said.
Polling for the SHC will be held on November 5. A total of 23,789 people, including 11,914 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The counting of votes will be undertaken as soon as the voting is over, officials said.
The SHC has 12 constituencies, comprising 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram, covering three assembly constituencies in the Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.
In the last council polls, the MNF-HPC combine bagged 10 seats, and the other two were won by independent candidates.
However, in the last five years, there has been a frequent change in the power dynamics in the council and the ZPM-HPC alliance is currently in power.
The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, as a result of the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) or HPC(D) on April 2 that year. PTI CORR SOM