Mizoram: 5 ZPM members of Chakma district council joins BJP

Aizawl: Five ZPM members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram joined the BJP.

The development happened days after the ruling ZPM claimed it commanded a majority with 16 members in the 20-strong council and urged Governor VK Singh to order a floor test in the House.

It also follows the state Cabinet ruling out any political instability in the council, necessitating the extension of the governor's rule, which was imposed in July last year, citing that no party has a majority.

BJP district president Durjya Dhan Chakma told PTI that five members of the council quit the ZPM on Sunday and joined the BJP.

With the newly inducted members, the BJP's strength in the CADC has risen to seven, he said.

Chakma also claimed that one more member is likely to join the BJP this week.

The ZPM and MNF now have 11 and one members, respectively, while there is also an Independent member.