Mizoram: 67-year-old man sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for molesting girl

Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) A court in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Thursday sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for molesting a girl six years ago, officials said.

Fast-track court judge R. Vanlalena pronounced the order, sentencing Vanlalruata to 10 years of jail term for sexually abusing the 8-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000, they said.

The court had previously convicted him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with a Rs 5,000 fine in November 2021.

However, the accused challenged the verdict at the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court, which, in July this year, had ordered a retrial of the case.

Vanlalruata was arrested in 2019 after the father of the girl lodged a complaint, alleging that the elderly man molested his daughter.

Medical reports also suggested that the minor was sexually abused.

During the retrial, the fast-track court examined the statements of two investigating officers, a medical officer and several witnesses, including the girl's parents. PTI CORR BDC