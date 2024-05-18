Mizoram: 7 people died of dengue in two years

Aizawl, May 18 (PTI) Seven people have died due to dengue in Mizoram in the last two years, according to officials of the State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (SVBDCP).

Advertisment

Mizoram reported the first dengue case in 2013 and the first fatality due to the mosquito-borne disease was recorded in 2022, they said.

Five people died of dengue in 2022, while two others succumbed to the disease last year, they added.

All the seven victims were from the Aizawl district, officials said.

Advertisment

Since 2013, more than 5,100 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Of them, 132 people were diagnosed between January 1 and April 30 this year, they said.

The maximum number of dengue cases were detected in 2023 when 2,060 people were found to be infected out of 12,949 samples tested. A total of 1,868 dengue cases were detected in the state out of 5,252 samples tested in 2022.

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Aedes albopictus. According to WHO, there is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue, and early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates. PTI CORR SOM