Mizoram aims to become India's first fully digital state, says CM

Aizawl, Feb 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that his government is making vigorous efforts to establish Mizoram as India's first fully digital state.

During the question hour of the ongoing budget session, Lalduhoma informed the state assembly that the government is in active negotiations with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to improve mobile and internet connectivity throughout the state.

The chief minister emphasised that steps are being taken to ensure no village is left behind.

"Only 20 villages remain outside our ongoing initiative to get mobile connectivity. Once these areas are connected, we will be the first in the country to be fully linked by mobile signals and internet. We are making massive efforts to become the first digital state in the country," Lalduhoma said.

The CM added that the state is also exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications to improve Mizo language translation services, aiming to bridge the digital divide and language gap between locals and outsiders.

Meanwhile, Information and Communication Technology Minister Vanlalthlana told the Assembly that 54 villages in the state are yet to get mobile and internet facility.

"As per records from the Union Department of Telecommunications, there are currently 54 villages in Mizoram without mobile or internet signals. "Among these, 21 villages are currently uninhabited or deserted," the Minister said while responding to questions from opposition members.

Out of these 54 villages, the BSNL is currently installing mobile towers in 14 villages under the "4G saturation project" to close the remaining gaps in the state's network, he added. PTI CORR NN