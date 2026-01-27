Mizoram aims to contribute 1% to India's GDP by 2047: Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Jan 27 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that his government is taking steps to ensure that the northeastern state contributes one per cent to the country's GDP by 2047.

During a meeting with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative Angela Lusigi in Aizawl, Lalduhoma thanked the UNDP for its continued support and contributions to Mizoram and urged the agency to further expand its engagement in the state, sources in the CMO said.

The chief minister informed Lusigi that three districts of Mizoram have featured among the top performers in the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, and said that Mizoram is known as a peaceful state with a low corruption rate.

He also shared the Mizoram government's vision of enabling the state to contribute one per cent to India's GDP by 2047 and urged the UNDP to scale up and strengthen its initiatives to help Mizoram realise its vision, the sources said.

Lusigi said that she acknowledged the notable progress the state has achieved in recent years.

She also informed Lalduhoma about the UNDP's initiatives and priority areas, and also enquired about the state government's key priority sectors, the sources added. PTI CORR RG