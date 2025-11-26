Mizoram approves greenfield city project on proposed Thenzawl peace city

Aizawl, Nov 26 (PTI) The Mizoram government has approved the proposal for a greenfield city within the proposed Thenzawl peace city in Serchhip district, an official statement said.

During a meeting of a core committee on Thenzawl peace city, chaired by its chairman and Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl, experts from a global development consultancy group which is preparing a master plan for the peace city, presented and explained in detail the greenfield city plan, it said.

The meeting approved the proposal for greenfield city within the peace city, which will be referred to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Mizoram Urban and Poverty Alleviation Department Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau informed the meeting that Rs 150 crore component of greenfield city can be implemented under Urban Planning Reforms of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment(SASCI) scheme.

The greenfield city proposal was made based on tourism department and animal husbandry and veterinary department's lands available within the jurisdiction of the proposed Thenzawl peace city, he said.

Officials said that efforts are being made to establish a peace city (Muanna Khawpui) in Thenzawl and the surrounding areas in Serchhip district.

The proposed peace city will host about 10-15 lakh population, they said.

Earlier, Lalduhoma had discussed the peace city plan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought financial assistance for the project.

He had said that the proposed peace city seeks to decongest the state capital Aizawl, which has seen increasing migration from other parts of Mizoram.

According to the chief minister, about 80 per cent of the town population in Mizoram is residing in Aizawl. PTI CORR NN