Mizoram assembly adopts resolution opposing Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act

Aizawl, Aug 22 (PTI) The Mizoram assembly on Tuesday adopted an official resolution opposing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 passed by Parliament recently.

Advertisment

"This House unanimously resolves to oppose the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 in order to protect the rights and interest of the people of Mizoram," the resolution stated.

Mizoram Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, who moved the resolution, said the state government has been opposing the Bill since the very start.

He said they had written to the Centre on October 21, 2021 informing about the state government’s opposition to it.

Advertisment

The state forest department had also written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the proposed legislation on June 6, he said.

Despite receiving an overwhelming 1,309 protest letters and communications, the JPC proceeded with the Bill's approval and it was later passed by both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha on July 26 and Rajya Sabha on August 2 —, the minister said.

"Even though we have taken an exhaustive effort to protect our forest from destruction and to safeguard the rights of people of the state, by conveying our concern about proposed Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act through numerous correspondences to the Centre, it has yielded no result. Therefore, we present this resolution today," Lalnuntluanga said.

Underlining the vulnerability of Mizoram, the minister said the state forest cover could face obliteration if Section 2, sub-section (i) of the amendment Act was to be implemented in the state.

After prolonged discussion, involving several MLAs from both the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition, all the members, except BJP representative BD Chakma, voted in support of the resolution. PTI COR MNB