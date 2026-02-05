Mizoram Assembly Budget session from Feb 17: Speaker

Aizawl, Feb 5 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly’s budget session will begin on February 17 and is likely to continue till March 12, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, is likely to present the Budget for the 2026-27 financial year after February 20, he said.

Lalbiakzama told PTI that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met on Thursday to discuss the detailed programme of the upcoming session.

The presentation of the annual budget, which was earlier slated for February 19, will be rescheduled during the next BAC meeting, he said.

"This was done following a request from the chief minister, who cited the need for additional time for budget preparations after the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1," Lalbiakzama said.

While the session is tentatively scheduled to conclude on March 12, the Speaker said the BAC might meet mid-session to review the duration.

The upcoming session will be the sixth session of the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Lalduhoma, assumed office on December 8, 2023.

According to an official, the Assembly Secretariat has received 793 starred questions and 305 unstarred questions to be addressed by respective ministers during the session.

Additionally, the secretariat also received three amendment bills for presentation, including the Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance Property (Amendment) Bill and the Mizoram Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, he said. PTI CORR MNB