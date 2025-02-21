Mizoram Assembly pays tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

Aizawl, Feb 21(PTI) The Mizoram Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 26 last year.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma recalled the great services rendered by Singh as a politician and a renowned economist.

He said Singh contributed greatly to the country's progress by holding various key positions at the Centre even before his entry into politics.

Paying rich tributes to the former PM, Lalduhoma said the economic reforms Singh had bravely introduced as the Union finance minister between 1991 and 1996 were a milestone for India’s entry to a new chapter, which earned him the reputation of a "great economist" worldwide.

"Singh had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam five times in 1991, 1995, 2001, 2007, and 2013 and from Rajasthan in 2019," he said.

He was the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha from March 1998 to May 2004 before becoming the PM, he said.

The chief minister also hailed the foreign policies introduced by Singh and said welfare schemes such as the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and Right to Information Act (RTI) introduced and implemented during his tenure as the PM.

He said the nation deeply mourned Singh's demise and was greatly proud of him for his contributions to the country.

Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte, BJP leader Dr K Beichhua and lone Congress legislator C. Ngunlianchunga also delivered condolence speeches.

Hailing Singh as "a great scholar and economist besides being a Parliamentarian," Ralte said, "The importance of Singh as an economic reformist and a good leader will continue to be felt by the people." Beichhua said Singh’s ability to remain patient and resilient during his tenure "proved him a great leader." PTI CORR MNB