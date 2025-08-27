Mizoram Assembly pays tributes to Ronald Sapa Tlau, Lalrintluanga Sailo

Aizawl, Aug 27 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday paid tribute to former Rajya Sabha MP Ronald Sapa Tlau (71) and sitting MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo (65), both of whom died recently.

Tlau died on April 30 following a cardiac arrest, while Sailo breathed his last on July 21 after suffering from complicated ailments, including pneumonia and scrub typhus.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma made obituary references to Tlau and Sailo and recalled the great service rendered by them as politicians.

He said the government is always willing to assist the wives and children of the departed leaders in their needs.

Opposition MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, BJP leader K Beichhua and lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga, among others, also made condolence speeches and spoke about the contributions of the two leaders.

A minute silence was observed by all the members to pay respect to the departed leaders.

Tlau was the vice-president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) at the time of his death.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and served the country till 2020.

A veteran of the MNF underground movement, Sailo joined the rebellion at age 16 and remained active until the 1986 Mizo Accord.

He contested the Assembly polls in 2018 on MNF ticket and got elected from Dampa in Mamit district by defeating his nearest opponent Congress nominee Lalrobiaka by a margin of 1,657 votes.

He was re-elected from the same constituency in the last Assembly polls held in November 2023. PTI CORR MNB