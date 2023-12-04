Mizoram Assembly polls: 3 women candidates win elections

Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Only three women candidates won in the Mizoram Assembly elections, the results of which were declared by the Election Commission of India on Monday.
Out of the 174 candidates in the fray, only 16 were women. Of them, two contested in two constituencies each, making it 18 seats having women candidates fighting the Assembly elections.
The Mizoram Assembly has 40 members.
As per ECI data, Baryl Vanneihsangi and Lalrinpuii of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and Prova Chakma of Mizo National Front (MNF) have won the elections.
In the Aizawl South-III constituency, Vanneihsangi won the elections by 1,414 votes. She got 9,370 votes while her nearest rival F Lalnunmawia from MNF received 7,956 votes.
Lalrinpuii defeated Congress candidate Joseph Lalhimpuia by 1,646 votes in Lunglei East. While the MNF candidate secured 5,641 votes, the Congress nominee bagged 3,995 votes.
Chakma, who polled 7,167 votes, won the West Tuipui seat by 711 votes against Congress' Nihar Kanti Chakma, who pocketed 6,456 votes.
In the outgoing Mizoram Assembly, there was no woman MLA at all.
The ZPM stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the MNF after the main opposition party bagged 27 seats. The ruling MNF won 10 seats.
The BJP pocketed two seats, while the Indian National Congress managed to win only one seat. PTI TR RG