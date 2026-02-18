Mizoram assembly sees debate over Lengpui land deal; CM says CBI to probe matter

Aizawl, Feb 18 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between the ruling ZPM and the opposition parties over a controversial land deal between the state government and the Indian Air Force for setting up a base near Lengpui airport.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the Central Bureau of Investigation would probe into the matter, as demanded by the opposition parties earlier.

Lalduhoma triggered the confrontation during a discussion on the Governor’s address, alleging that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government had finalised the framework of the deal during its tenure with the intent of an outright land purchase.

He claimed the MNF dispensation completed key formalities, including fixation of land rates and legal obligations, even before issuing a mandatory preliminary notification, leaving only the transfer of funds. “The entire process was completed by the MNF government. After the formalities were settled, the payment was deposited under our government,” Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister maintained that his government found the earlier approach flawed and halted the outright sale, opting instead to issue preliminary and final notifications to provide the land on a lease basis.

Opposition members questioned the rationale behind proceeding with the deal if the process was considered improper. MNF legislator Lalthangliana noted that Lalduhoma had himself flagged the approach as incorrect in the House in February last year.

Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte and lone Congress MLA C Ngurlianchhunga demanded an explanation for settling the deal despite reservations. “If the government knew the process was wrong, why did they proceed? Did they also receive commissions?” Ralte asked.

Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova backed the CM, saying an inquiry had revealed that the land was initially intended for permanent sale to the Air Force through an outright purchase agreement, which the present government sought to correct.

Rejecting allegations that a mandatory Social Impact Assessment was bypassed to expedite the acquisition, Lalduhoma alleged that the MNF government had issued 120 No Objection Certificates during its five-year tenure to exempt such assessments for strategic projects, many linked to the Home and Defence Ministries.

He added that the current dispensation felt bound to complete the process as groundwork had already been laid.

Amid allegations of financial irregularities, Lalduhoma announced that the CBI will investigate the matter.

The land, located near Lengpui airport, about 32 km from Aizawl, was acquired for an IAF base to house fighter aircraft and refuelling facilities. The deal has sparked political controversy, with both the MNF and the Congress filing separate complaints seeking a CBI investigation into alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 187.90 crore.

The opposition has also alleged that standard procedures were bypassed and that two persons who were not the original landowners received the bulk of the compensation, while the rightful owners were paid little or nothing.

A CBI official in Aizawl told PTI that the matter has been referred to the agency’s branch office in Imphal, Manipur. PTI CORR NN