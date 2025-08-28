Mizoram assembly session adjournd sine die

Aizawl, Aug 28 (PTI) The two-day monsoon session of the Mizoram assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

During the session, the assembly passed four bills, including the "Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025 and the "Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025," Speaker Lalbiakzama said.

The assembly received 350 starred questions and 105 unstarred questions for the session.

Of the 350 starred questions, 342 have been admitted, 3 rejected, 6 withdrawn by members ,while 40 questions were placed in the business list and 5 questions answered during the session, he said.

Out of the 105 unstarred questions, 97 were admitted, 7 rejected and 1 withdrawn by a member.

At least 19 reports of different committees were presented in the House, while one official resolution on the environment act was adopted and 13 papers laid during the session, he said.

The assembly also paid homage to former Rajya Sabha member Ronal Sapa Tlau and Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Lalbiakzama lauded the members for maintaining a friendly environment and decorum in the house and urged them to sustain the charismatic culture. PTI CORR NN