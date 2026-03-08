Mizoram assembly to move resolution on Mizo language recognition: Official

Aizawl, Mar 8 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly is set to deliberate on an official resolution seeking long-overdue national recognition and inclusion of the Mizo language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution on Monday, assembly secretariat officials said.

The resolution will be moved by School Education Minister Vanlalthlana after the question hour.

The resolution seeks to step up efforts to include the Mizo language, which is the "lingua franca" of various Mizo tribes, in the 8th Schedule consisting of 22 languages, the officials said.

The proposed resolution follows the recent consultations between Chief Minister Lalduhoma and the Eighth Schedule Study Group of the Mizo Language Development Board (MLDB).

In January, members of the study group informed Lalduhoma that there was an overwhelming consensus and support among various organisations and ethnic Mizo communities across the state for inclusion of the Mizo language in the 8th Schedule.

They said that a proposal for inclusion of the Mizo language in the 8th Schedule was submitted to the Centre in the past, but was not vigorously pursued.

The study group suggested the formation of a task group to resubmit the proposal comprehensively.

According to the group, Mizo was declared the official language of Mizoram in 1974 and serves as a common medium of communication among Zo ethnic communities living in different parts of the world. PTI CORR NN