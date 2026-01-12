Mizoram assembly's Budget Session to begin on Feb 17

Aizawl: The Budget Session of the Mizoram assembly will begin on February 17, an official said on Monday.

The detailed schedule, including the date on which the Budget for the fiscal 2026-27 will be tabled, will be chalked out by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama, said the Assembly Secretariat's Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia.

The BAC meeting is yet to be scheduled, he said.

The meeting will also decide the duration of the session based on official business, he added.

This will be the sixth session of the ninth assembly after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, assumed power in December 2023.