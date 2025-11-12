Mizoram bags special award for traffic management

Aizawl, Nov 12 (PTI) Mizoram has been honoured with a special award for its outstanding performance in traffic management during the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference held recently at Haryana's Gurugram, an official statement said.

The award was handed over to the state Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu during the valedictory session, it said on Tuesday.

Organised annually by the Institute of Urban Transport (India) under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the UMI Conference is a national platform aimed at fostering innovative, sustainable, and inclusive mobility practices across Indian cities.

For the award selection, Mizoram's Town & Country Planning Wing of the UD&PA department, was invited to make a presentation before the award selection committee, the statement said.

On October 16, the department submitted both a video and powerpoint presentation showcasing the state's innovative approaches to urban traffic management, it said.

The presentation highlighted Mizoram's exemplary adherence to traffic regulations, disciplined road behaviour among citizens, minimal traffic congestion despite limited road space, and the effective functioning of the coordination committee on traffic management, it said.

The presentation also underscored how Aizawl has earned the title of a 'Silent City' due to the commendable public discipline in avoiding unnecessary honking.

The Mizoram government dedicated the award to the people of the state, appreciating their cooperation, civic sense, and commitment to maintaining road discipline, the statement said.

It also extended thanks to all the departments involved for their dedicated efforts and coordination, it said.

Mizoram's traffic discipline has been lauded time and again on the internet and by eminent people, including former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

This traffic discipline has earned state capital Aizawl the title of the 'Silent City' or 'No Honking City' of India.

One simple rule followed by drivers or commuters is that cars or four-wheeler vehicles stick to the left side of the road and two-wheelers stick to the right side.

No vehicle will overtake or cross the other side of the road reserved for vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Mizoram's traffic discipline is primarily of a people-consciousness as vehicles hardly use unnecessary horns even at traffic jams. PTI CORR RG